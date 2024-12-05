Group of Caldwell First Nation residents fighting Boxing Day eviction notices

A group of Caldwell First Nation residents are hanging onto hope that they can keep living in their homes on their ancestral lands in the recently revived First Nation reserve, after receiving eviction notices to move out by Dec. 26.

Upwards of six evictions are under review after notices were issued at various times over the last month, according to the group who said all are being told to vacate no later than Boxing Day.

"This is supposed to be a place where we're going to finish off, where my mom is going to come and finish her days," said Caldwell resident, Angela Duckworth.

Duckworth said she's living in fear but trusts in the legal system and has faith she and her 81-year-old mother will be able to keep living in their new homes.

"We moved here because it's geared to income. We moved here so we could live as a community and feel safe. And now we're facing that eviction," Duckworth explained.

"Where do we go? Housing is a challenge. Affordable housing is a challenge, right? Where do we go?"

The group said the eviction threats came after installing security and doorbell cameras outside for personal safety. An alleged breach in the Caldwell tenancy agreement that the residents said goes against their right to security.

Marie Duckworth said she's not worried about being forced to leave, despite having just moved in last Sunday.

"Right now, it's kind of disappointing," she told CTV News.

Duckworth said she has faith and confidence in the group's Vancouver based lawyer, along with help from The Band Members Alliance and Advocacy Association of Canada (BAAAC).

"I don't think they (Caldwell First Nation) really realize just how childish their actions are," Duckworth said.

"And when they begin to realize, maybe straighten out, things will be better, hopefully."

According to Caldwell resident Maryanne Kenney, there's a growing concern over recent break-and-enters in region. She said her cameras were installed with approval from the Caldwell housing manager, but claims things changed after the most recent Caldwell election.

"It's unreal. Surreal," Kenney said.

“They say that our doorbell cameras can reach the sidewalk, and we can hear their conversations. Trust me, that's not what we're doing. Okay, I buy a lot from Amazon. I kind of like to know when it comes."

Former Caldwell councillor Doug Heil is also facing eviction and said they'll sue if they have to take their cameras down.

He said residents have the right to security and plan to fight the eviction notices.

"They have until tomorrow to respond to the lawyer and what actions happens after that, that's their call."

Heil said there has been no communication from Caldwell's Chief.

CTV News Windsor reached out to Caldwell First Nation, along with Chief Nikki van Orschot, but have not yet received response.