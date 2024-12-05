14-year-old boys charged with gunpoint robbery and kidnapping
Windsor police officers have arrested two 14-year-old boys related to a kidnapping and gunpoint robbery in south Windsor.
Police responded to a report of a person with a gun in the 3000 block of Dougall Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
Through investigation, officers say they learned that two youth suspects in a stolen vehicle had picked up the first victim, pointed a firearm at their head and threatened them.
The suspects then allegedly drove to the second victim’s location, threatened them with bear mace, and demanded that they get into the vehicle.
Police say one of the victims was then assaulted, and had their shoes stolen.
Shortly after, both victims were released by the suspects. Officers say one victim sustained a minor injury.
On December 4, 2024, officers located and arrested both suspects. The youths cannot be named in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
The first suspect has been charged with:
- Robbery with an offensive weapon
- Kidnapping
- Forcible confinement (x 2)
- Pointing a firearm (x 2)
- Possession of a firearm while prohibited
- Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a license and registration certificate
- Assault with a weapon (x 2)
- Uttering threats to cause bodily harm (x 2)
- Wearing a disguise to commit an offence
- Possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000
- Breach of probation
The second suspect has been charged with:
- Kidnapping
- Robbery with an offensive weapon
- Forcible confinement (x 2)
- Assault with a weapon
- Uttering threats to cause bodily harm
- Wearing a disguise to commit an offence
- Possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000
- Breach of probation
Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
