'Fantastic': Windsor’s mayor applauds premier for encampment response

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens has received the response he was after when he joined 11 of his peers across Ontario, imploring Premier Doug Ford in an open letter to provide new supports to help address the growing number of encampments and the issues that come with them — including the extraordinary step of using the notwithstanding clause if necessary.

On Thursday, Ford outlined he would be willing to pull the escape hatch lever, otherwise known as Section 33 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, to enact new legislative measures should courts stand in the way.

“Fantastic,” said Dilkens. “That's precisely what we asked for.”

Dilkens said new supports and tools are needed to address the complex web of issues surrounding encampments including homelessness, substance abuse and mental health.

He argues, in addition to new legislative tools, the threat of the notwithstanding clause is necessary to counter a court ruling that requires municipalities to find appropriate accommodations for individuals before forcing eviction.

“I just think it’s so un-Canadian to leave people out in a tent when there is space available but it’s also really unreasonable to think that we’re going to have the perfect accommodation for every person who’s in an encampment,” said Dilkens.

“That doesn’t exist, that will never exist.”

The notwithstanding clause allows Parliament or provincial legislatures to temporarily override certain other sections.

In January 2023, Ontario Superior Court Justice Michael Valente rejected an application from the Region of Waterloo to evict residents of an encampment on region-owned land, arguing they were in violation of a bylaw.

Justice Valente denied that injunction on the basis that individual rights to life, liberty and security would be denied, as guaranteed by the Charter.

The Region of Waterloo subsequently announced it would not appeal the decision.

Valente’s ruling reads, in part:

If the available spaces are impractical for homeless individuals, either because the shelters do not accommodate couples, are unable to provide required services, impose rules that cannot be followed due to addictions, or cannot accommodate mental or physical disability, they are not low barrier and accessible to the individuals they are meant to serve.

Dilkens, who was called to the bar in 2012, believes it’s a ruling that went too far.

“If someone has a drug addiction, which is a large percentage of the people who are in encampments, if they have a drug addiction and they're not allowed to use drugs in the shelter system, you can't force them to leave the encampment,” said Dilkens.

“I mean, it's gone so far, the premier in his letter today said, ‘Enough is enough.’”