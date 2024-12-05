Ambassador Bridge tolls increasing Jan.1

Crossing the Ambassador Bridge is getting more expensive next month.

The company says a toll adjustment will be effective Jan. 1, 2025.

The toll for a passenger vehicle on the bridge going from Canada into the United States is going up to $12. That’s up from a previous rate of $11 Canadian.

Paying in U.S. dollars, the rate from the U.S. to Canada is now $9 US, up from a previous toll of $8 US.