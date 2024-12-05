WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Ambassador Bridge tolls increasing Jan.1

    Ambassador Bridge border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV Windsor) Ambassador Bridge border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV Windsor)
    Share

    Crossing the Ambassador Bridge is getting more expensive next month.

    The company says a toll adjustment will be effective Jan. 1, 2025.

    The toll for a passenger vehicle on the bridge going from Canada into the United States is going up to $12. That’s up from a previous rate of $11 Canadian.

    Paying in U.S. dollars, the rate from the U.S. to Canada is now $9 US, up from a previous toll of $8 US.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News