Suspect wanted, another arrested following string of break-ins

One man has been arrested following a string of commercial break-ins, according to police.

In the early morning hours of Nov. 12, two suspects were seen on video surveillance trying to break into a business in the 5200 block of Tecumseh Road East.

The Windsor Police Service said the suspects were seen arriving on scene in a white SUV. A tool was used to pry open the doors, which broke the glass.

The suspects did not successfully gain access to the building and left.

Around 10 minutes later, the same suspects broke into a business in the 2500 block of Roseville Garden Drive, according to WPS, stealing money and prescription medication. They then allegedly returned to the first location and were unsuccessful getting into the building again.

Just before 3 a.m., officers said the suspects smashed the front window of a business in the 5600 block of Tecumseh Road East. They allegedly stole money and tools.

One suspect, a 34-year-old man, was arrested on Tuesday. He faces charges for two counts of break-and-enter, two counts of attempted break-and-enter, possession of break-and-enter tools, wearing a disguise with intent and four counts of driving while prohibited.

A second suspect is still wanted. He is described as a white man wearing a grey hoodie, black pants, dark coloured Adidas shoes with white accents and blue latex gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700 extension 4350.

Reports can also be made to Crime Stoppers anonymously online or by phone at 519-258-8477.