It appears the mayor-elect in Leamington is softening her stance on pot shops in town.

Hilda MacDonald tells CTV News she wants a controlled environment for retail marijuana locations when the province allows brick and mortar stores in April 2019.

“I'm not looking for the local little shop on the corner,” says MacDonald. “I want it to be the same level as the beer store the liquor store where it's controlled, where it's kept from children.”

MacDonald shared the news while attending the first ever cannabis conference in Windsor-Essex. More than 200 people attended WE Cann 2018 at the Roma Club on Tuesday.

The keynote speaker was Aphria CEO Vic Neufeld, and he admits the rules for retail marijuana stores is restrictive.

“Because of Premier Ford’s new Ontario policies, licensed producers will not have the ability to own more than one retail establishment, and that one has to be somewhat attached or embedded inside your licensed producer address,” notes Neufeld. “For us, that’s 245 Talbot Street West in Leamington.”

Neufeld tells CTV News if Leamington does not allow retail pot stores, it will hurt his business.

“If Leamington opts out, I no longer have the ability for my flagship store, my education centre, my counselling centre, everything that we want to do for here in Leamington."

The one-day cannabis conference attracted a number of people from the marijuana industry.

Many suggest Windsor-Essex will be the cannabis capital of Canada since it is home to a fair number of greenhouses and cannabis companies.

“Soon, I’m hoping Leamington is now going to be called the Tomato Cannabis Capital of Canada,” adds Neufeld.