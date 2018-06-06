

CTV Windsor





A Leamington medical marijuana company has announced a new $55-million project.

Aphria’s board of directors approved a $55-million capital project to build a state-of-the-art Extraction Centre of Excellence in Leamington.

The facility will be equipped to conduct a wide range of cannabis extractions, including C02, butane and ethanol, and produce world-class cannabis concentrates, including fractionated distillates.

Construction of the new Extraction Centre of Excellence is expected to begin immediately and the facility is scheduled to release its first concentrates by March 2019.

“The Extraction Centre of Excellence will give Aphria a significant competitive advantage in cannabis concentrates, which are expected to be a significant product category,” said Vic Neufeld, CEO of Aphria.

“This facility will be the centre of industry-leading R&D and commercial production of next generation cannabis concentrate products,” he added.

The custom designed facility will house two Class 1/Division 1 extraction rooms as well as production, packaging facilities and will have the capacity to process in excess of 200,000 kgs of cannabis annually.

It will bring Aphria's total annualized capacity to 255,000 kgs.