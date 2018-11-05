

CTV Windsor





A Leamington cannabis company has reached a deal to license, manufacture, distribute and sell oral thin strips for both medical and adult-use cannabis markets.

Aphria established the agreement with Rapid Dose Therapeutics Inc.

The company intends to begin production of oral thin strips at its production facilities in Leamington in 2019.

“Aphria is excited to revolutionize the way patients and consumers integrate cannabis into their lives and to bring QuickStrip technology, a product unlike any other, to the cannabis market,” said president of Aphria Jakob Ripshtein.

Ripshtein says this agreement with RDT further demonstrates Aphria’s commitment to bringing advanced products and innovations that will fit the needs of every consumer.

“The QuickStrip technology will help ease concerns surrounding consumption by providing a product that delivers a consistent and precise dosage form,” says Ripshtein.

He says RDT’s proprietary QuickStrip technology is a quick, convenient, precise, discreet oral fast-dissolving drug delivery system that offers a smoke-free choice to consumers.