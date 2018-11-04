

CTV Windsor





Leamington is set to be the host of the inaugual cannabis conference on Tuesday.



The one-day event at the Roma Club will profile the present and future economic impact of the cannabis industry in Canada.

More than 200 industry leaders, including licenced producers, regulators and associated businesses of the cannabis industry will be attending.

Cannabis became legal in Canada on Oct. 17.



Windsor-Essex could become Canada's cannabis production capital.





