WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Municipality of Leamington has adopted new by-laws meant to keep night skies dark.

Council on Tuesday evening agreed to a new Light Abatement By-law for greenhouse operators.

Under the rules operators will be required to close greenhouse curtains an hour before sunset until an hour before sunrise.

The curtains can be 90 per cent closed from 2 a.m. until 6 a.m. to help prevent a night sky glow.

Greenhouses without side curtains have until April 1, 2021 to have them installed and until Oct. 31, 2021 for the ceiling curtains.

As well an interim by-law goes into effect Jan. 1, 2021 requiring those operations without shade to turn off the grow lights from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m.

Violators could be fined $1,000 each day and repeat offences could result in legal action from the town.