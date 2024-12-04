UWindsor names Dwight Duncan new chancellor

The University of Windsor has announced a new chancellor.

Dwight Duncan has been named the university’s ninth Chancellor.

The former Member of Parliament for Windsor-Tecumseh is a lifelong resident of the Windsor-Essex region. He is an alumnus of the University, holding two earned degrees and one honorary doctorate. He will be officially installed during the Spring 2025 Convocation.

“I am delighted to welcome Dwight back to the University of Windsor community in this new capacity,” said president and vice-chancellor Rob Gordon. “As a highly experienced leader and communicator with a record of accomplishments across the private, public, and not-for-profit sectors, Dwight will bring a wealth of knowledge to the campus community.”

Throughout his 18 years in the Ontario Legislature, Duncan served in a variety of capacities including Deputy Premier, Minister of Finance, Minister of Energy, Chair of Management Board, Chair of Cabinet, Government House Leader and House Leader of the Official Opposition.

Currently he serves as senior advisor for Canadian Investor Relations with the New York based law firm Bernstein, Litowitz, Berger, and Grossmann. Since retiring from public office in 2013, he has served a variety of organizations in senior capacities. These include McMillan LLP, Travelers Insurance of Canada, OTT Finance, Elevate Finance, the MS Society of Canada, the C.D. Howe Institute, the Global Risk Institute, the Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority, and the Odette School of Business as an Executive-in-Residence.

“What an honour to be appointed Chancellor of the University of Windsor,” said Duncan. “My close and ongoing affiliation with the school dates back 46 years. I am humbled knowing that I will be succeeding Mary Jo Haddad, Ed Lumley, Richard Rohmer and the other outstanding individuals who have filled this role. I look forward to working with our students, faculty, and entire community as we move forward, with confidence, to meet the challenges and opportunities of the future.”

As chancellor, Duncan will serve as the titular head of the university and confer all degrees and diplomas on behalf of the Senate. The chancellor also represents the university in an official capacity at external functions.

Duncan’s appointment follows the announcement this past fall that Dr. Mary Jo Haddad would be stepping down as chancellor once her term ends May 31, 2025. Since her 2018 appointment as Chancellor, Haddad has presided over 92 Convocation sessions, conferred degrees on 34,000 students, and awarded 20 honourary degrees, 13 distinguished university professors, 12 alumni teaching awards, and 255 student awards.

Until his spring 2025 installation, Duncan will have the title of chancellor designate.