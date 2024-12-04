WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Missing 14-year-old girl sought by Windsor police

    Windsor police are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.
    Windsor police are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

    Police say Roqaya was last seen in the 1300 block of Hansen Crescent around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

    Roqaya is described as a Middle Eastern female, 5’ tall, approximately 100lbs, with shoulder-length black hair. She may be wearing a hijab, a black winter coat, and black Ugg boots.

    If seen, contact Windsor police immediately.

