WINDSOR, ONT. -- Kingsville is cracking down on greenhouse operations that emit so-called "light pollution” and odors from cannabis growers.

Kingsville council approved a bylaw to limit night glow from greenhouses in Kingsville.

"It's a challenge we're all trying to address across the region,” Kingsville mayor Nelson Santos said. “It impacts our community. It impacts our neighbouring communities. We're trying to find a mechanism that deals with the complaints we're getting within the county and even internationally with the calls we're getting from Michigan and Ohio."

The bylaw also deals with odours and it takes effect immediately

Greenhouse operators were pushing to defer the bylaw. Mucci farms, Kingsville's largest operator, spoke to council Monday and requested the deferral.

Bert Mucci says they are compliant for the most part, but asked for more time to consult on the bylaw and also that it be split up to deal with the issues separately.

"We need to take that same path to,” says Mucci. “We all live in the community. I see it every morning when I get up. I'm like, this is not good, this is not good for the community, this is not good for everybody, our kids, everybody that lives here. So we need to take proper measures."

With files from CTV Windsor's Rich Garton.