Two suspects arrested after commercial break-in

Windsor police have arrested two suspects after a break-in at a business on the southwest side of the city.

Police say two suspects were caught on surveillance footage breaking windows and unlawfully entering a business in the 1900 block of Continental Avenue, near Malden Road, at 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 30.

The suspects allegedly stole electronic equipment, including several computers, before fleeing the scene.

Officers located the first suspect near the business on Monday. At the time of the arrest, police say he was in possession of the stolen items. The following day, officers apprehended the second suspect in the same area.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with break-and-enter and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

A 27-year-old resident has been charged with break-and-enter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.