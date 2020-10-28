WINDSOR, ONT. -- Leamington's mayor is expecting to see its proposed dark sky compliance by-law return to council by Nov. 24.

Hilda MacDonald says the municipality is looking for input from residents and stakeholders about rules to keep nighttime light pollution from greenhouses to a minimum.

The municipality is taking comments online.

A proposed bylaw came up before council Tuesday evening, but MacDonald said councillors want to know what residents think before it's implemented.

MacDonald says some operators might use curtains while others might turn off their lights, but for which hours.

"What does the majority see as the least intrusive,” asks MacDonald.

Nearby greenhouses in Kingsville now have to comply with a dark sky by-law as that municipality passed rules on Monday evening.