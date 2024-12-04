34-year-old Chatham woman dies after crash

WINDSOR
    A Chatham-Kent police truck in Chatham, Ont., on Oct. 3, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) A Chatham-Kent police truck in Chatham, Ont., on Oct. 3, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
    Chatham-Kent police say a 34-year-old woman has died after a crash in Ridgetown.

    Emergency crews responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Ridge Line, between Kent Bridge Road and Shewburg Road in Howard Township on Tuesday at 10:20 p.m.

    Police say the vehicle was travelling eastbound on Ridge Line Road, when it left the roadway and slid into the westbound lane and onto the north shoulder. The vehicle struck a tree and rolled onto its roof.

    The 34-year-old Chatham woman was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS.

    The Chatham-Kent Police Service Traffic Unit is actively investigating the circumstances leading up to the collision. Anyone with information is urged to contact Const. Joel Rehill at joelr@chatham-kent.ca or call 519-355-1092.

