LAKESHORE, Ont. - A major industrial road in Lakeshore is getting a makeover.

The Ontario government is giving the town $4,166,500 for the project.

The money is coming from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program: Rural and Northern Communities Funding Stream for the infrastructure improvements.

The grant is about 32 per cent of the road component of this project, which is $13.1 million.

The plan includes widening the road from two lanes to four.

“This is fantastic news for Lakeshore and our businesses in the Patillo Road area,” says Lakeshore mayor Tom Bain. “One of Lakeshore’s top priorities in our Strategic Plan is Roads and Infrastructure investment to keep people moving and the municipality running.”

Bain says the grant of $4.1 million will go a long way to improve the area and provide Lakeshore businesses with the roads and infrastructure they need.

He says safety issues and operational constraints along Patillo Road have been a concern for a several years.

Through the town’s engineering and design work, a number of road and drainage improvements were identified to address the issues in the area.

The project’s infrastructure investment will strategically support Lakeshore’s existing industrial park businesses and support future economic development in the area.