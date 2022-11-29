'It just doesn’t seem real at this point': Shooting victim's mother speaks out

A mother is reeling after her 26-year-old son was shot and killed in South Walkerville Monday afternoon.

Tylina Squalls says the reality of her son, Daniel Squalls’, death has not sunk in.

“It just doesn't seem real at this point,” she told CTV News. “Seeing my son laying there, dead and full of holes. Doesn't seem real, I still can't still think he's gonna call me.”

Police responded to the shooting at Hanna Street near Marentette Avenue around 5 p.m. Monday. The incident is still under investigation.

Officers had the area in front of a daycare centre on Hanna St. E. blocked off with police tape as well evidence markers placed at the scene.

Police have identified 26-year-old Malique Calloo, 26, as a suspect. He is wanted for first degree murder.

“Please call the Windsor police and let them know whether he's been spotted, but don't approach him because he is dangerous,” Squalls said.

Daniel and his girlfriend were raising two children together.

“This is so unexpected. You know and then now both of these kids are living without a father for a senseless stupid act,” Squalls said.

A GoFundMe has been started to assist the family with funeral costs.

Windsor police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting, or who has dash-cam or surveillance video from the area, is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers immediately.

- With files from CTV Windsor's Rich Garton