Windsor police investigate fatal shooting near daycare

Windsor police continue to investigate a shooting that claimed a 26-year-old man's life Monday evening.

Multiple police cruisers and EMS responded to the scene in the 800 block of Hanna Street East around 5 p.m.

One person was taken to hospital with life-threatening-injuries following the shooting. The victim has since succumbed to his injuries.

Officers had the area in front of a daycare centre blocked off with police tape and evidence markers placed in the street.

Police say the incident is isolated and do not believe there is a threat to public safety.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting, or who has dash-cam or surveillance video from the area, is asked to contact Windsor police immediately.

Windsor police on scene of a shooting in the 800 block of Hanna Street East in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)