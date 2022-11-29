'Armed and dangerous' suspect identified after fatal Windsor shooting

Malique Calloo, 26, of Windsor, is wanted for first-degree murder. (Source: Windsor police) Malique Calloo, 26, of Windsor, is wanted for first-degree murder. (Source: Windsor police)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver