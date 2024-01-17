In case you missed it: The top CTV News Windsor stories from the week of Jan. 13, 2024
A local denturist facing sexual assault convictions, the loss of an Essex firefighter, and some paczki problems at a Windsor bakery.
Here are the top five stories from ctvnewswindsor.ca from the week of Jan. 13, 2024.
Lawyer asks for house arrest in New Brunswick for Windsor denturist convicted of sexual assault
Precision-Bite Denture Clinic on Tecumseh Road East in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, July 12, 2017. (Alana Hadadean / CTV Windsor).
GRAPHIC WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing to some readers.
Mario Mouamer, 47, was convicted of 13 counts of sexual assault against 10 different victims in November 2023.
“This gentleman is not a danger to the community,” defence lawyer Laura Joy told the court Monday during a sentencing hearing. “This defendant would not disappoint the community or this court.”
Mouamer was a denturist practicing in Windsor who was convicted by Justice George King for inappropriately touching his patients.
Windsor Jewish Federation accuses pro-Palestinian protestors of attempted intimidation
A pro-Palestinian march passed through a Windsor neighbourhood on Dec. 31, 2023. (Source: Submitted) Windsorites have grown accustomed to the sights and sounds of pro-Palestinian protests these past few months, but the Windsor Jewish Federation said a recent demonstration went too far.
A New Year’s Eve march saw a south Windsor neighbourhood flooded with Palestine flags and chants.
A neighbourhood that historically has a predominantly Jewish population.
“The local Jewish community is very concerned,” said Dan Brotman, executive director of the Windsor Jewish Federation. “It’s kind of known as Hebrew Heights within Windsor.”
Essex Fire mourning loss of 42-year-old firefighter
Essex firefighter Jared Burns. (Source: Essex Fire and Rescue Services)
A 42-year-old Essex firefighter is being remembered for his strength, dedication, and bravery.
Jared Burns, of the Essex Fire and Rescue team, passed away on Sunday.
Essex Fire issued a news release on Wednesday, saying in addition to his role as a loving husband and father, Jared dedicated his time to serve our community as a Firefighter at Station 3 in Harrow.
Since his recruitment in 2021, Jared demonstrated his passion and dedication to protecting the lives of residents, said Essex Fire.
'It was a debacle': Windsor couple frustrated with three-hour flight plan that turned into 11-hour detour to Winnipeg
An image of the Winnipeg airport's tarmac on Jan. 9, 2024. (Source: William Thibodeau)
Flair Airlines blames weather for a series of delays between Cancun, Mexico, and Windsor International Airport.
“It definitely rattled me more than I liked it to,” Windsorite William Thibodeau told CTV News Thursday, two days after his “fantastic” vacation to Mexico ended.
The flights on Flair Airlines were less than favourable, he said.
On the way to Mexico, Thibodeau said, “We were on our descent, wheels down, 10-feet from the ground when last minute the pilot shoots back up into the air! Everybody's looking around like ‘What is going on?’”
The pilot, according to Thibodeau, blamed the weather, which is confirmed by Flair public relations.
Stiemar’s popular treat for Lent – paczkis – retired
Interior of Stiemar’s Bread Co., seen on Jan. 12, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)
It's the end of era. Stiemar Bread Company’s paczkis are no longer.
The sweet delicacy are a long-time favourite of patrons in the community, made specifically in recognition of Shrove Tuesday, which is on Feb. 13.
It was a tough decision for the bakery, but they felt that they could not meet the extraordinary demand for the special culinary art. Last year, quality directly suffered because of it.
Paczki is a Polish word meaning ‘package.’ The pastry is traditionally made as part of the Catholic holiday Lent, a prelude to Easter.
