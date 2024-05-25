WINDSOR
Windsor

New pro wrestling promotion holding its first show in Leamington next weekend

A look at the NCG World Heavyweight Championship which will be the top men's title in Noble Champions Group. NCG is holding its first show, In Your Town, in Leamington, Ont. on June 1, 2024. (Source: Michael Joseph) A look at the NCG World Heavyweight Championship which will be the top men's title in Noble Champions Group. NCG is holding its first show, In Your Town, in Leamington, Ont. on June 1, 2024. (Source: Michael Joseph)
Share

The head of a new independent wrestling promotion is promising to bring high-energy action to the ring with his first show in Essex County next weekend.

Michael Joseph is one of the owners of Noble Champions Group. On June 1, NCG will present its inaugural event called In Your Town at the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre in Leamington.

"What made me want to do this is just the passion I have for pro wrestling — a passion for bringing the family out and building memories of live pro wrestling," said Joseph.

Joseph said his goal for NCG is to establish a reputation of consistency. He foresees a day when NCG can host multiple shows a week.

"So it's not only a one-show-a-month type of deal. I want to bring shows on a higher-volume basis to surrounding cities," said Joseph.

NCG In Your Town will feature eight matches, including appearances from TNA World Champion Moose, pro wrestling legend Rhino and 18-year veteran Tony Gunn who will compete in a "street fight."

The name of the event, In Your Town, is based off a series of events that World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) ran from 1995 to 1998 titled "In Your House."

"What you're going to see is compelling stories, excellent athletes and a very well-put-together show on June 1st," said Joseph.

Tickets for NCG In Your Town are available online

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING Fatal plane crash reported near Squamish, B.C.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has confirmed it is working with local Mounties and the BC Coroners Service after a plane crash near Squamish, B.C. Friday night.

Public safety minister pledges to 'massively' reduce auto theft

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc insists the federal government is 'doing everything (it) can' to eliminate auto thefts in Canada, and he hopes to see 'a significant reduction quickly' following this week's announcement of new measures to counter the problem.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Sault Ste. Marie

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

N.L.

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News