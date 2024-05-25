New pro wrestling promotion holding its first show in Leamington next weekend

The head of a new independent wrestling promotion is promising to bring high-energy action to the ring with his first show in Essex County next weekend.

Michael Joseph is one of the owners of Noble Champions Group. On June 1, NCG will present its inaugural event called In Your Town at the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre in Leamington.

"What made me want to do this is just the passion I have for pro wrestling — a passion for bringing the family out and building memories of live pro wrestling," said Joseph.

Joseph said his goal for NCG is to establish a reputation of consistency. He foresees a day when NCG can host multiple shows a week.

"So it's not only a one-show-a-month type of deal. I want to bring shows on a higher-volume basis to surrounding cities," said Joseph.

NCG In Your Town will feature eight matches, including appearances from TNA World Champion Moose, pro wrestling legend Rhino and 18-year veteran Tony Gunn who will compete in a "street fight."

The name of the event, In Your Town, is based off a series of events that World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) ran from 1995 to 1998 titled "In Your House."

"What you're going to see is compelling stories, excellent athletes and a very well-put-together show on June 1st," said Joseph.

Tickets for NCG In Your Town are available online.