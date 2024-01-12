Paczki problems for Windsor bakery

Paczki lovers beware, a local bakery has bowed out of making the annual treat this year.

According to a post on social media, Stiemar Bread on Ouellette Avenue in Windsor has said the demand has become so high that in order to fulfill all orders in 2023, the quality was sacrificed.

“This is not something we want to happen again. If we only produce the amount we can do successfully, then we sell out within an hour and people are really upset and angry,” read the post.

It went on to say it was not an easy decision and instead of selling Paczki and being closed for regular business that day, the bakery will remain open on Feb. 13 with its regular selection of baked goods.