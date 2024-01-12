WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Paczki problems for Windsor bakery

    (Source: bhofack2/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (Source: bhofack2/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

    Paczki lovers beware, a local bakery has bowed out of making the annual treat this year.

    According to a post on social media, Stiemar Bread on Ouellette Avenue in Windsor has said the demand has become so high that in order to fulfill all orders in 2023, the quality was sacrificed.

    “This is not something we want to happen again. If we only produce the amount we can do successfully, then we sell out within an hour and people are really upset and angry,” read the post.

    It went on to say it was not an easy decision and instead of selling Paczki and being closed for regular business that day, the bakery will remain open on Feb. 13 with its regular selection of baked goods.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Why am I being asked about 'political targets' on my mortgage application?

    From questions about the origin of your down payment to reviewing “unusual” sources of income, banks want to ensure there are no surprises before they approve your mortgage. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines some often-unexpected questions you should prepare to answer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News