Lawyer asks for house arrest in New Brunswick for Windsor denturist convicted of sexual assault

    The lawyer for a Windsor denturist convicted of sexual assault is asking for house arrest in New Brunswick.

    Mario Mouamer, 47, was convicted of 13 counts of sexual assault against 10 different victims in November 2023.

    “This gentleman is not a danger to the community,” defence lawyer Laura Joy told the court Monday during a sentencing hearing. “This defendant would not disappoint the community or this court.”

    Mouamer was a denturist practicing in Windsor, who was convicted by Justice George King for inappropriately touching his patients.

    The offences occurred between January 2013 and June 2017.

    Joy says her client regrets his actions.

    “He has hurt them and he has caused them pain,” Joy said. “It’s the last thing he ever wanted to do.”

    Court heard Mouamer moved to New Brunswick to care for his aging parents.

    Joy wants Mouamer sentenced to a conditional sentence - commonly referred to as house arrest - of two years less a day plus a three-year ban on communicating with the victims.

    She provided more than a dozen character reference letters, including numerous from a church on the east coast.

    “It’s a very important part of his life,” Joy said. “His faith has kept him strong through all of this.”

    Mouamer has decided he will no longer practice as a denturist in light of his conviction, according to Joy.

    At the start of the hearing Monday, Justice King was upset Mouamer was appearing virtually and not in person.

    “I’m very disturbed,” Justice King said to Joy. “I need an explanation why this isn’t being done in person.”

    Joy explained there was a misunderstanding on her part that Mouamer could appear virtually and she told the court her office did not receive two emails last week from trial coordination confirming the hearing was to be in person.

    Crown Attorney Tim Kavanaugh, who no longer works in Windsor but in Eastern Ontario, is in person for Mondays hearing, but has yet to address the court.

    More details to come.

