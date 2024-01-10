WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Essex Fire mourning loss of 42-year-old firefighter

    Essex firefighter Jared Burns. (Source: Essex Fire and Rescue Services) Essex firefighter Jared Burns. (Source: Essex Fire and Rescue Services)

    A 42-year-old Essex firefighter is being remembered for his strength, dedication, and bravery.

    Jared Burns, of the Essex Fire and Rescue team, passed away on Sunday.

    Essex Fire issued a news release on Wednesday, saying in addition to his role as a loving husband and father, Jared dedicated his time to serve our community as a Firefighter at Station 3 in Harrow.

    Since his recruitment in 2021, Jared demonstrated his passion and dedication to protecting the lives of residents, said Essex Fire.

    “On behalf of Essex Fire and Rescue Services, I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Jared Burns” said Fire Chief Jason Pillon. “Jared was a dedicated member of the team who demonstrated strength and bravery to serve our community. He will be deeply missed.”

    Essex Fire and Rescue Services will honour the life of Jared with a Firefighter Walkthrough during the Thursday evening visitation, and a funeral procession which will pass by Fire Station 3 on their way to the mass at St. Anthony’s church on Friday morning.

    For funeral arrangements, visit the Gerald A. Smith website.

