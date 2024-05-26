WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Search underway for missing swimmer on Lake St. Clair

    A search is currently underway for a Michigan man who police said jumped into the waters of Lake St. Clair on Saturday afternoon and did not resurface.

    According to Essex County OPP, at approximately 3:50 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton in regards to a swimmer who had jumped into the water from a pontoon boat and did not resurface.

    A 28-year-old man from St. Clair, Mich. remains missing.

    Members of the OPP Essex detachment, along with the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, the JRCC and the United States Coast Guard are currently conducting search efforts on Lake St. Clair.

    OPP said updates will be provided as they become available.

    This is the second incident on Windsor area waters in the last several days. 

    On May 23 two swimmers were reported as missing at Sandpoint Beach. Their bodies were recovered late the next day. 

