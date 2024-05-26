WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 50 people involved in 'physical altercation,' multiple youths arrested

    Chatham-Kent Police Service Headquarters in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent Police Service Headquarters in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Multiple youths have been arrested and charged after police responded to a “physical altercation” involving approximately 50 people in Chatham Saturday night.

    According to the Chatham-Kent Police Service, at approximately 8:11 p.m. on Saturday, police received reports of large group of approximately 50 people who were involved in “a physical altercation” within Tecumseh Park.

    Police said the incident possibly involved prohibited weapons.

    Multiple youths were located, placed under arrest, and were subsequently transported to Chatham-Kent Police Headquarters.

    Police said the youths were charged accordingly and later released with future court dates and conditions.

    An aerosol weapon was recovered on scene and logged as evidence.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Some birds may use 'mental time travel,' study finds

    Real quick — what did you have for lunch yesterday? Were you with anyone? Where were you? Can you picture the scene? The ability to remember things that happened to you in the past, especially to go back and recall little incidental details, is a hallmark of what psychologists call episodic memory — and new research indicates that it’s an ability humans may share with birds called Eurasian jays.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News