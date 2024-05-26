50 people involved in 'physical altercation,' multiple youths arrested

Multiple youths have been arrested and charged after police responded to a “physical altercation” involving approximately 50 people in Chatham Saturday night.

According to the Chatham-Kent Police Service, at approximately 8:11 p.m. on Saturday, police received reports of large group of approximately 50 people who were involved in “a physical altercation” within Tecumseh Park.

Police said the incident possibly involved prohibited weapons.

Multiple youths were located, placed under arrest, and were subsequently transported to Chatham-Kent Police Headquarters.

Police said the youths were charged accordingly and later released with future court dates and conditions.

An aerosol weapon was recovered on scene and logged as evidence.