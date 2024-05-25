WINDSOR
    • Man breaks into residence, is discovered by homeowner asleep in chair: CKPS

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
    A 45-year-old man has been charged after breaking into a Chatham home and falling asleep inside the residence.

    According to the Chatham-Kent Police Service, at approximately 1:57 p.m. on Friday, police were called to a residential address in the area of Taylor Avenue in Chatham regarding a break and enter.

    Police learned that a man was found sleeping in a chair inside the residence after the victim had returned home.

    After the man woke up, he then left the residence.

    The 45-year-old Chatham man was later located and arrested for being unlawfully in a dwelling.

    He was then transported to Chatham-Kent Police Headquarters and later released with a future court date and conditions.

