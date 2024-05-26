WINDSOR
Windsor

House fire in Riverside neighbourhood sends 1 person to hospital

Emergency crews attended the 1100 block of Prado Place following a house fire on May 26, 2024. One person has been sent to hospital. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor) Emergency crews attended the 1100 block of Prado Place following a house fire on May 26, 2024. One person has been sent to hospital. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)
Share

Windsor fire crews say one person has been transported to hospital following a fire at a home on Prado Place.

The blaze broke out Sunday around 12:30 p.m., according to multiple witnesses on scene who said the fire started in the garage.

Police, fire and EMS all attended the scene.

According to Windsor's deputy fire chief James Waffle, the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

One person was transferred to hospital but their condition is unknown at this time, Waffle said.

That person was one of two individuals who lived inside the home.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called to investigate the cause of the fire.

An exact damage estimate is not yet available.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Some birds may use 'mental time travel,' study finds

Real quick — what did you have for lunch yesterday? Were you with anyone? Where were you? Can you picture the scene? The ability to remember things that happened to you in the past, especially to go back and recall little incidental details, is a hallmark of what psychologists call episodic memory — and new research indicates that it’s an ability humans may share with birds called Eurasian jays.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Sault Ste. Marie

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

N.L.

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News