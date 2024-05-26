House fire in Riverside neighbourhood sends 1 person to hospital

Windsor fire crews say one person has been transported to hospital following a fire at a home on Prado Place.

The blaze broke out Sunday around 12:30 p.m., according to multiple witnesses on scene who said the fire started in the garage.

Police, fire and EMS all attended the scene.

According to Windsor's deputy fire chief James Waffle, the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

One person was transferred to hospital but their condition is unknown at this time, Waffle said.

That person was one of two individuals who lived inside the home.

An exact damage estimate is not yet available.