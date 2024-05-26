WINDSOR
    • Suspect sought after teen boy repeatedly stabbed

    Windsor Police
    Windsor police are searching for a suspect after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times following a verbal dispute on Saturday night.

    According to the Windsor Police Service, shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a call about a stabbing at a park in the 600-block of Bruce Avenue.

    Upon arrival, officers located a 16-year-old boy with knife wounds to his body.

    The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

    Police said the incident started when a verbal dispute occurred between the victim and an unknown male. The suspect then pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene in a white vehicle.

    The suspect is described as a man with dark skin, approximately 5’6”, and with a slender build.

    Investigators urge residents and business owners in the area of the stabbing to review their surveillance or dash cam footage for video evidence, specifically between 11 p.m. and midnight.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).

