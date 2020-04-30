WINDSOR, ONT. -- OPP say over 600 assorted validation stickers and handicap permits were stolen during a break-in at the Essex County branch of Service Ontario.

Essex County OPP officers are is investigating the break and enter that took place in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 12.

Police say the location was entered sometime overnight by unknown suspects.

Two Ontario licence plates and approximately 600 assorted validation stickers were reported stolen.

The validation stickers include those with expiration dates in February and June through December 2021 as well as January through May 2022.

Police say a number of temporary validation stickers were also taken.

In addition, visitor handicap permits that are unique and rarely issued due to their limited and specific use were stolen. These permits designate visitor in bold red lettering and will be missing an expiry date and permit holder name and address on the reverse.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.