

CTV Windsor





There continues to be a push to revitalize downtown Windsor, and one building that many people feel could revive the core is the historic Paul Martin building.

Mayor Drew Dilkens is looking for council's support to purchase the 85-year-old, six story building, for $1.

"The building holds great potential," says Dilkens.

The previous Liberal government committed $20-million to renovate the building so it could be the new home for the University of Windsor Law School.

In November, the new PC government cancelled the funding, claiming the province could not afford it.

"Purchasing the building for a dollar is one thing. Of course we look at the capital repair, that might be required, and the operating costs of the building," says Dilkens.

Dilkens believes it’s an offer the city can’t refuse, and doesn’t believe the burden to tax payers will be very much in the short term.

The downtown landmark has already received a $3.3-million façade facelift, and Dilkens believes many businesses would like to move into the 100-thousand square foot building.

“We are talking to multiple parties and I'm excited. It's just a matter of what opportunity happens first," says Dilkens.

But not everyone likes the idea.

Local developer Joe Mikhail, of Mikhail holdings, suggests council step aside and let the private developers take over.

"By offering to buy it for a dollar and then putting it back on the open market that creates an uneven platform for all taxpayers who are in the same position.”

If not, Mikhail tells CTV News he believes council should either use it for government services or convert a portion of the building into a library.

"Mikhail is prepared to donate $2.5 million to the city of Windsor for renovations if they put the library inside,”says Mikhail.

Mikhail says if council is not interested in the proposals, the building should be listed for sale on the open market.

Dilkens tells CTV News that's a risky move.

"We know from past experience not every developer who wants to acquire a building has the interest in developing that property," says Dilkens.

Dilkens will pitch the idea to purchase the Paul Martin building at the Jan. 7 council meeting, with hopes a final decision will be made that night.