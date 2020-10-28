WINDSOR, ONT. -- A new information system at hospitals across the region will allow for easier communication between clinicians and patients.

The new Hospital Information System (HIS) will be introduced to the area by the e-Volve Program at Program at TransForm Shared Service Organization (TransForm). The new HIS is now live at Erie Shores HealthCare in Leamington and starting Nov. 1, patients and clients at Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare and Chatham-Kent Health Alliance will see the same benefits.

“The new Hospital Information System that HDGH, together with our partner hospitals is implementing has been built by and for our region. Together, our teams have been involved in making this electronic system one that will benefit our patients and clinicians alike," Janice Kaffer, HDGH president and CEO explained in a news release. "I am incredibly proud of what our region and specifically, members of the HDGH team have developed. This has been a long time coming and I could not be more excited to see this system in action."

The program replaces an old outdated system while improving communications with a regional electronic medical record.

Medications will now be confirmed electronically using Workstations on Wheels, the release says, and their information will be shared instantly and securely between members of the care team helping to “increase timely decision making.”

Windsor Regional Hospital also has plans to move over to the new system on April 1, as the project is being rolled out in stages across the region.

"As HDGH goes live with the new system, the hospital is asking for patience and understanding from clients and patients," said Dr. Andrea Steen, HDGH chief of staff. "Our HDGH staff and physicians will now be charting electronically and although individuals have been trained on the system, the process is new and so understanding from our patients and their families will be appreciated.”

The release from HDGH says the organization is proud to move forward with the project to help improve the patient experience.

"As the chair of HDGH's Patient and Family Advisory Council, everything our council does centres around the patient experience," said Barb Masotti. "This transformation to a new HIS is long overdue for patients and clients in our community who will now experience the benefits of what this system has to offer."