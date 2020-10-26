WINDSOR, ONT. -- A local study is asking all local healthcare workers to complete a short survey indicating how the continued efforts of working in healthcare through the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting their mental health.

It’s the second part of a study launched in June and is made possible through the Igniting Discovery grant program from WE-SPARK Health Institute, Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare is leading the study with research partners from University of Windsor and St. Clair College.

“The goal is to explore ways in which we can support, promote and restore the emotional well-being of healthcare staff who have experienced so much during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said a news release from HDGH.

Completion of the survey during the second wave of COVID-19 will allow the team to compare overall trends.

June's survey saw the participation of over 400 healthcare workers. The team is hoping to get the same response if not more this time around.

The completion of this survey is voluntary and responses will remain anonymous. It will capture sociodemographic information, occupation and work history among other things.

It is open to anyone working for a healthcare organization or in the healthcare profession. This could include, but are not limited to "medical" and/or "clinical" professionals (physicians, nurses, personal support workers, dentists, optometrists, first responders, pharmacists, medical laboratory technicians, etc.) and "nonmedical" personnel (administrators, clerical staff, dietary, facilities and maintenance workers, etc.)

Part two of the survey is open from Oct. 26 to the end of November, with a goal of sharing study findings in the new year.

"Results from our first survey showed that many of our local healthcare professionals were experiencing high levels of psychological distress during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was influenced by increased job stress, concerns about being infected with COVID-19 and then passing the disease on to family members, and concerns about access to appropriate personal

protective equipment" said Jennifer Voth, research associate at HDGH.

"What is important to continue to highlight through this study is how healthcare leaders can protect, prepare, support, and care for their staff as they continue to work effectively through this pandemic."

The 15-20 minute survey can be found on the HDGH website.