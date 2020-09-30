WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say a local man has been charged with second degree murder in a homicide investigation after a fight between two men.

Officers responded to a report of a fight in the area of Seminole Street and Tourangeau Road shortly after midnight on Wednesday Sept. 23.

“It’s a tremendous reminder to the community, any physical altercation, any fight, anything of that nature, that can turn deadly,” said Windsor police Sgt. Steve Betteridge. “Sometimes, without people thinking what these possible consequences can be.”

Police say they received further information that one male was on the ground and that the aggressor had fled the scene on foot.

Upon arrival, officers located a crowd gathered around a man laying on the ground. Police say the injured man was semi-conscious and breathing. He had injuries consistent with being involved in a physical altercation.

The man was transported to hospital for medical assessment of injuries, the scene was contained and an investigation was launched.

Detectives from the Major Crime Branch were notified and continued the investigation.

Officers interviewed several witnesses at the scene. It was determined that both involved men were known to one another and both had been inside a bar located in the 3900 block of Seminole Street earlier that night.

Investigators believe that shortly after midnight the pair got into a physical altercation near the intersection of Seminole Street and Tourangeau Road.

At 1:30 a.m. officers say they located and identified the second men involved in the altercation.

He was arrested without incident and charged with assault causing bodily harm, after investigators confirmed that the victim sustained life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, the man succumbed to his injuries and passed away. The investigation was reclassified as a homicide.

“It’s absolutely unfortunate for everybody involved, and at the same time, everyone involved is responsible for their actions,” Betteridge said.

He said “officially, on the books” this is the third homicide in Windsor this year.

Ryan Taylor, 31, from Windsor, is charged with one count of second degree murder.

The matter remains under active investigation by the Major Crime Branch.

“If there are any other witnesses that have not been interviewed already who happened to be in that area or may have some information about this case, by all means they’re encouraged to contact us directly or anonymously through Crime Stoppers,” Betteridge said.

Windsor Police Service can be reached at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

- With files from CTV Windsor's Chris Campbell