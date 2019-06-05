

CTV Windsor





A software developer at Google is sharing his expertise locally.

Josh Gordon made a stop at St. Clair College, educating students about artificial intelligence.

Gordon, a specialist in both AI and machine-learning has over 10-years of experience in the field.

"If you're interested in contributing to health science and say you're not an MD one thing you can do is use your skill with data and programming to help doctors take a look through their medical records and understand basic trends and stats that could help them to deliver a higher standard of care,” says Gordon.

He says there application of machine learning to art, music and any field you can think of.

In his technical training workshop, the Google software developer and advocate, focused on Google-data program "Tensorflow", used by Google globally to train and run all of their own artificial intelligence.