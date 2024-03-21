WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Former Sears store at Devonshire Mall to be demolished

    The Sears store at Devonshire Mall in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2017. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) The Sears store at Devonshire Mall in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2017. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
    The former Sears store location at Devonshire Mall is getting demolished.

    Chris Savard, general manager at Devonshire Mall, confirmed Thursday that it will be torn down. It is unknown when the demolition will take place or what will become of the space.

    After 48 years in business, the Sears store in Windsor officially closed on Jan. 14, 2018.The Sears store in Windsor closes its doors for good.

    https://windsor.ctvnews.ca/final-day-for-sears-store-in-windsor-1.3759142

    The location served as a COVID-19 vaccination site from June 21, 2021 until April 2, 2022.

    It was also a temporary location for the Spirit Halloween store.

