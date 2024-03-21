Former Sears store at Devonshire Mall to be demolished

The former Sears store location at Devonshire Mall is getting demolished.

Chris Savard, general manager at Devonshire Mall, confirmed Thursday that it will be torn down. It is unknown when the demolition will take place or what will become of the space.

After 48 years in business, the Sears store in Windsor officially closed on Jan. 14, 2018. The Sears store in Windsor closes its doors for good.

The location served as a COVID-19 vaccination site from June 21, 2021 until April 2, 2022.

It was also a temporary location for the Spirit Halloween store.