

CTV Windsor





After 48 years in business, the Sears store in Windsor officially closed Sunday.

The Devonshire mall location joined other Sears stores across the country that have all closed their doors for good.

Liquidation sales have been held for the last few months.

Customers expressed sadness at the closing.

Lindsey Friesen took her children to Sears every year for annual photos.

“Our last group shot was with their instruments and I took in one more Sears photo before the photo lab shut down,” she said.

Britanny Thorburn rented a U-Haul to pick up nine clothing racks for her new clothing store.

She said she saved lots of money by purchasing items at Sears.

“We had a shipment coming and we cancelled it,” she said.

It has been a long, slow demise for the retail giant after announcing last year that it would close, putting 2,000 people out of work, including 155 in Windsor.