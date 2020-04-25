WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) has issued a flood warning for the region that will remain in effect through Monday morning.

The warning comes due to high lake levels and predicted moderate-to-strong sustained winds out of the northeast Saturday night through Sunday.

The ERCA says various forecasts are predicting moderate winds out of the northeast starting Saturday evening around 25-30 km/h increasing overnight to between 35 and 45 km/h.

As a result, the ERCA says flooding is expected in the low-lying areas between Wheatley Harbour and Point Pelee National Park in Leamington.