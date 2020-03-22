ERCA issues watershed conditions statement
Published Sunday, March 22, 2020 11:18AM EDT
Water crashes up against the shores of Lake Erie in Leamington, Ont. on March 20, 2018. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
LONDON, ONT. -- The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a watershed conditions statement for the Lake Erie shoreline, including Pelee Island.
Moderate winds gusting up to 30 km/h out of the east are expected Sunday into Monday morning.
Those winds could bring an elevated risk of flooding, erosion, and the potential for damage to buildings near the shoreline.
Residents are urged to stay away from bodies of water for their own safety.