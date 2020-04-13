WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood warning for sections of the Lake St. Clair and Lake Erie shoreline.

The impacted areas are:

– Municipality of Leamington, Point Pelee Drive (CR 33) between Sturgeon Creek and Mersea Road 12;

– Town of Lakeshore, low lying beach communities east of Ruscom River to Lighthouse Cove; and

– Township of Pelee, western shoreline of Pelee Island with road closures from the Ferry Ramp south.

ERCA says forecasts have held with strong winds out of the west blowing over both Lake St. Clair and Lake Erie. Wind speeds are being recorded at sustained speeds around 40 km/hr along the shoreline with frequent strong gusts.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent on Monday afternoon.

These wind conditions are causing significant wave activity along both shorelines. In Leamington, water is over the road on Point Pelee Drive, with the most impacted area being between Sturgeon Creek and Mersea Road 12.

In Lakeshore, accumulated runoff in the Thames River, east of the jurisdiction, is being held up as result of the strong west wind. Along with significant splashing and spray occurring in those most eastern beach communities, those low lying beach communities are also being impacted by the elevated lake and river level at the far east end of Lake St. Clair.

On Pelee Island, the west shoreline continues to be impacted by significant direct wave impact causing accelerated erosion along both West Shore Road and McCormick Road.

The windy conditions are anticipated to continue into Tuesday morning.

The flood warning advisory is in effect until 12 p.m on Tuesday.

All other areas remain under the Long Term Flood Watch.