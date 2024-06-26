Five-year extension for transit service to Amherstburg

Amherstburg council will be agreeing to another five years of Transit Windsor route 605 — carrying passengers to and from town.

“I'm going to definitely support this ... It's the right thing to do,” said Amherstburg Depuy Mayor Chris Gibb.

A recent report showed the pilot program was an overwhelming success with ridership growing year-over-year.

The five-year renewal will see the route add a fourth trip to keep up with demand.

Route times can be adjusted depending on usage.

The town estimates the route costs municipal coffers about $70,000 to run, following gas tax subsidies and bus fare revenue.