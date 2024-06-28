WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Holiday Beach under precautionary warning due to E.coli

    Beach swimming status in the region as of June 28, 2024. Beach swimming status in the region as of June 28, 2024.
    Share

    Swimming is not recommended at Holiday Beach in Amherstburg due to E.coli counts being 200 or higher.

    The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) made the announcement Wednesday morning.

    Sandpoint Beach in Windsor, Lakeview Park West Beach in Belle River, Colchester Beach in Harrow, Cedar Beach and Cedar Beach Island, both in Kingsville, Seacliff Beach in Leamington, and the Point Pelee North West Beach at the Point Pelee National Park are all open for swimming.

