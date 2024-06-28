WINDSOR
    • LaSalle Police Services Board names new Chief of Police

    LaSalle Police cruiser, May 4, 2018. (Courtesy LaSalle police / Facebook) LaSalle Police cruiser, May 4, 2018. (Courtesy LaSalle police / Facebook)
    The LaSalle Police Services Board and Mayor Crystal Meloche, who is also Chair for the board, have named a new Chief of Police.

    Michael Pearce will assume the position as of July 29.

    “Chief Designate Pearce impressed the selection committee with his vision for enhancing public safety, strengthening community relations, and implementing innovative strategies to address the evolving challenges facing law enforcement today,” said Meloche. “As Mayor, I am confident that Chief Designate Pearce will continue to uphold our Town’s values of integrity, accountability, and transparency within the police department.”

    Pearce has over 20 years of policing experience, serving with the Chatham-Kent Police Service and York Regional Police. His most recent position is the Inspector for the Community Patrol Branch with Chatham-Kent Police.

    “It is with profound appreciation and humility that I join the LaSalle Police Service,” said Pearce. “I am thrilled to work with an impressive team of professionals.”

    “Together, we will advance member development and wellness, community inclusion, and technological innovation. I wish to extend my gratitude to the LaSalle Police Services Board for placing their trust in me.”

    Pearce will take over for Chief Duncan Davies, who is retiring later this year. The Board said a Change of Command Ceremony will be held at a later date.

