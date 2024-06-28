WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Longer than normal wait times at Ambassador Bridge for Canada-bound traffic

    Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor) Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)
    The Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) is warning of longer than normal wait times for traffic coming into Canada.

    In a release to the media, the Ambassador Bridge Command Center said commercial and auto traffic headed to the U.S. is not affected.

    The Command Center will advise when wait times are back to normal. Up to date information on delays can be found here.

