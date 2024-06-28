WINDSOR
Windsor

    • WPS Marine Unit water safety events cancelled

    Windsor police search the water near Riverfront Drive and Hall Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2013. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) Windsor police search the water near Riverfront Drive and Hall Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2013. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
    The water safety events the Windsor Police Service’s (WPS) Marine Unit was to hold on Saturday have been cancelled.

    In a post on Windsor Police’s X account, they stated the reason as inclement weather.

    Three events were originally planned. A Vessel Inspection and Safe Boating Clinic at Lakeview Marina and McKee Park Public Boat Launch and a Drowning Prevention and Water Safety Education event at Stop 26 Park.

