Windsor

    • Two arrests made following theft of brand new vehicle

    A Windsor Police Service cruiser is seen in this image from October 2018. (Source: Windsor police) A Windsor Police Service cruiser is seen in this image from October 2018. (Source: Windsor police)
    Two suspects have been arrested by Windsor Police after a brand new vehicle was stolen from a factory lot on Thursday afternoon.

    Just before 1 p.m., police responded to a report of a motor vehicle theft in the 2100 block of Chrysler Centre.

    Officers said the male suspect was wearing a safety vest and illegally entered the lot and proceeded to steal a new, un-plated, and unwrapped vehicle.

    The missing vehicle was found by Windsor Police in the 2200 block of Chandler Road.

    The suspects were taken into custody without incident and the vehicle was recovered.

    A 35-year old man is facing multiple charges including theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of driving while prohibited. A 36-year-old woman was also charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and failure to comply with a release order.

    Police is offering tips to prevent auto theft: Park your motorcycle or vehicle in a garage or well-lit area, use a steering wheel or pedal locking device, buy outdoor security cameras for your property, don’t leave your keys in the vehicle, use a Faraday bag to protect your fob from being copied, and buy an aftermarket vehicle alarm system or GPS tracking/recovery devices.

    For more information on prevention, contact the Auto Theft Unit at autotheft@windsorpolice.ca.

