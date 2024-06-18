After Amherstburg-Windsor bus route exceeds ridership expectations, town says three trips a day aren't enough

Surprised by the success of a transit route connecting Amherstburg and Windsor, town officials are seeking approval for a five-year extension and an additional daily trip to meet high demand from riders.

Transit service to Amherstburg, known as Route 605, began in September 2022 as a two-year pilot program and runs three times a day between the town and the Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare terminal in Windsor.

"It includes connections to several Transit Windsor routes to get passengers to and from various locations across the City of Windsor, including St. Clair College and the University of Windsor," reads a portion of a report heading to Windsor's transportation standing committee on Jun. 26.

"It also includes connections to the Town of LaSalle’s route (Route 25), also operated by Transit Windsor."

According to Amherstburg's director of infrastructure services, Transit Windsor had informed the town it could take up to two years for a new service like this to see desired ridership numbers.

"Instead, we saw great numbers right from the start," said Antonietta Giofu.

Transit Windsor data shows the monthly average of ridership for Route 605 increased from 655 in the last four months of 2022 to 1,133 for the entirety of 2023.

For the first four months of 2024, the monthly rider average sits at 1,275.

That's an uptick of 95 per cent between 2022 and 2024.

A majority of riders using Route 605 are post-secondary students — University of Windsor students representing 36 per cent and St. Clair College students accounting for 22 per cent.

"Our two-year pilot expires at the end of August 2024 so we're going to council next week to ask for approval to extend that agreement with Transit Windsor for an additional five years. That will take us to 2029," said Giofu.

Based on feedback received by riders, the Town of Amherstburg wants to add a fourth route to the 605 service.

"Right now, we're looking at adding that to the end of the day. A lot of the feedback that we received, especially from students, is that they need to be able to come back," she said.

"A lot of them have late evenings at those facilities, so they would like to have the opportunity to take transit but also to be able to get back into town. Right now, our final route is in the 6 p.m. hour so we would like to add another trip after that."

When asked if the usage of Route 605 is a sign that investing in transit can pay off in the long run, Giofu said "this is definitely an example of that."

"We are a small town and there are many people with vehicles so there were some concerns that we wouldn't see the ridership," she said.

"Some people just don't have the means to afford other transportation so this gives them the opportunity to get to places that they may not have been able to experience. If the service is available, I believe people will use it."

Windsor's Environment, Transportation & Public Safety Standing Committee will meet on Jun. 26.