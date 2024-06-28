Air show in Leamington cancelled

WINDSOR
    Organizers have announced the indefinite cancellation of the Wings Over Water Leamington airshow.

    It was previously scheduled to take place from Sept. 27 to 29 at Seacliff Beach.

    “We understand the disappointment this news brings to local aviation fans, participants, and vendors.

    Wings Over Water had brought forward a vision to promote aviation excellence in the Essex County

    region, and despite our best efforts, we could not achieve adequate levels of funding to safely secure the event. The decision to cancel was not made lightly, and we share in the collective disappointment,” said a news release.

    Ticket holders will be contacted directly regarding refunds. All ticket buyers will be refunded in full.

    For any questions, inquiries or customer service requests related to Wings Over Water Leamington, you can direct your messages to Wings Over Water through social channels or info@wingsoverwater.ca.

