Guns seized at Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

Canada Border Services Agency officers seized three guns from a traveller at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

It took place on Monday June 24. A penalty of $2,826 was issued and the traveller was returned back to the United States, according to the CBSA.

The CBSA reminds all travellers to declare all firearms to a border services officer when arriving at the border.

If someone does not declare a firearm or is untruthful, the CBSA may seize it, and they may face criminal charges and/or monetary penalties.