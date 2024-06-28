WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Guns seized at Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

    Guns seized by CBSA at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel. (Source: CBSA) Guns seized by CBSA at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel. (Source: CBSA)
    Canada Border Services Agency officers seized three guns from a traveller at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

    It took place on Monday June 24. A penalty of $2,826 was issued and the traveller was returned back to the United States, according to the CBSA.

    The CBSA reminds all travellers to declare all firearms to a border services officer when arriving at the border.

    If someone does not declare a firearm or is untruthful, the CBSA may seize it, and they may face criminal charges and/or monetary penalties.

